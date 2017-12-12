Relative Theatrics is currently hiring a set designer for a production of The Nether by Jennifer Haley.

Production meetings will begin in early January – the show runs February 1st – 3rd and 8th – 10th, 2018.

Job Description

Responsible for designing the set. Collaborates with director and interprets script to visualize set. Builds the set and works with building volunteers to bring vision to life on stage.

Primary Responsibilities

1. Concept, create, and craft set to used for the production.

2. Sketch out set plans, using hand-rendering or computer software.

3. Complete design ideas and prepare sketches, illustrations and detailed drawings for set, or graphics and animation.

4. Read script to get idea of what the set will entail.

5. Outline materials for production of the set for the administrative staff.

6. Oversee the building of the set, working alongside of construction volunteers and assistants.

7. Research architectural styles and previous sets for inspiration.

8. Select the furniture, wall coverings, floor coverings, and props to be used.

9. Capture time period and mood with adequate props and lighting.

10. Produce scale models for director to approve.

11. Make changes to the set as necessary.

12. Provide estimates on how much the set will cost to build.

13. Help builders adhere to the budget.

14. Analyze stage entrances and exits to ensure set is situated properly.

15. Demonstrate set abilities to crew and cast members.

16. Ensure the stage is properly broken down and disposed of after the production closes.

COMPENSATION

Set Designer is hired as an independent contractor and receives $100 in compensation upon completion of strike. The designer’s budget is $300.

TO APPLY

Send cover letter and resume to relativetheatrics@gmail.com

Relative Theatrics location

710 E Garfield, #278

Laramie, WY 82070

