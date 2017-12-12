Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Hamiltunes Sing-A-Long / CenterStage Theatre Company – (Dec. 30th only)

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Hamiltunes Sing-A-Long
High School and older Hamilfans Only!

Saturday, December 30th at 8pm
Two acts with one intermission (may not be appropriate for all ages)
Onsite Happy Hour at 7:15pm (soft drinks, beer, wine and snacks)
Ticket Link

VENUE
CenterStage Theatre Company
in the CenterStage Black Box Theater
901 Front Street
Louisville, CO 80027


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado