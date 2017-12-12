Are you a fan of Shakespeare‘s late romance plays like The Winter’s Tale, Cymbeline, and The Tempest? You’ll love Pericles! Part fairy tale, part soap opera, and part seafaring adventure (complete with pirates), this rarely performed play has something for everyone. In this 10-week class, students will rehearse an abridged version of Pericles and perform it for friends and family on April 24th, 2018. For advanced performers and newcomers to Shakespeare, this class is a fun and engaging way to build language and performance skills, work with other teenagers as part of a team, and connect the ideas and conflicts in Shakespeare‘s world to our own. Open to students of all experience levels and abilities. *Scholarships are available.

DATES

February 13th – April 24th, 2018

Tuesdays from 4-5pm (no class on March 27th)

FEE

Early Bird Price (before Jan. 1st): $180

Regular Price: $200

WORKSHOP LOCATION

Wesley Fellowship Theater

(University of Colorado in Boulder)

1290 Folsom Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Website for more information and to register for the workshop