WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday, January 11th from 11am – 4pm

Callbacks will be on Friday, January 12th from 11am – 4pm

Strong singer/dancer/actors needed for ALL roles.

WHAT TO PREPARE AND BRING

16-32 bars that show range and vocal ability – bring sheet music in your key. An accompanist will be provided.

Bring headshot and resume (stapled together)

Be prepared to dance

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Click here to sign up

MORE INFORMATION

Rehearsals begin on May 8th and are held during the day.

Performances are June 1st – September 8th, 2018

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS AND PERFORMANCES

Boulder’s Dinner Theatre (BDT Stage)

5502 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage website

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN

Ariel – A mermaid and King Triton’s youngest daughter. She is obsessed with everything about the human world, and dreams of becoming a part of life above the water. Hardheaded, naive, and emotional, but also kind hearted. Female, ages 16-25, vocal range top: Gb5, vocal range bottom: Ab3.

Prince Eric – A human monarch who has no interest of taking the crown. A handsome, affable lad with a buoyant, adventurous nature. After Ariel saves his life, he becomes obsessed with finding her and hearing her voice once more. Male, ages 20-30, vocal range top: G4, vocal range bottom: B2.

Grimsby – Prince Eric’s British guardian. Droll, stuffy, and constantly urging Eric towards his royal duties, specifically marriage. Male, ages 40-60, vocal range top: C4, vocal range bottom: C3.

Flounder – A fish and smitten with Ariel, his best friend. Rambunctious, but cautious, fearful of the dangers that lurk in and above the water. Male, ages 15-20, vocal range top: G4, vocal range bottom: A2.

Scuttle – A disheveled seagull and expert in human artifacts. Loudmouthed, optimistic, and a bit ignorant, despite his supposed expertise. Male, ages 25-40, vocal range top: G4, vocal range bottom: C3.

The actor playing Triton will also play Chef Louis.

King Triton – King of the Sea and Ariel’s father. Beneath his imposing presence and commanding nature lurks a harried single father who will do anything to protect his daughters. The death of his wife has also given him an irrational fear of humans. Male, ages 35-45, vocal range top: F4, vocal range bottom: Ab2.

Chef Louis – The French palace chef, diabolical and violent. A culinary perfectionist with an affinity for blades, seafood in particular. Male, ages 30-50, vocal range top: A4, vocal range bottom: Bb2.

Sebastian – A crab and advisor to King Triton. A musical virtuoso who is constantly distraught from keeping after Ariel. Despite his paranoia, he can’t bring himself to stand in Ariel’s way. Male, ages 30-45, vocal range top: C5, vocal range bottom: Bb2.

Flotsam – An eel and one of Ursula’s lackeys. Oily and spineless, he will say anything you want or need to hear. Male, ages 20-40, vocal range top: C5, vocal range bottom: E3.

Jetsam – An eel and one of Ursula’s lackeys. Oily and spineless, he will say anything you want or need to hear. Male, ages 20-40, vocal range top: A4, vocal range bottom: B2.

Ursula – The banished Sea Witch and sister of King Triton. Supposedly spurned at childhood, she will use whatever method necessary to steal the kingdom and claim it as her own. Malevolent, calculating and deceptive. Female, ages 35-45, vocal range top: C5, vocal range bottom: Eb3.

ENSEMBLE

Crew Members (Pilot, Sailors); Sea Creatures; Mersisters (Aquata, Andrina, Arista, Atina, Adella, Allana); Gulls; Maids; Chefs; Animals; Princesses