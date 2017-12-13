Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsDec13Wed2017all-day ELF The Musical / Denver Center ...ELF The Musical / Denver Center ...Dec 13 all-dayELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human,[...]all-day Every Christmas Story Ever Told ...Every Christmas Story Ever Told ...Dec 13 all-dayIt’s official: Boulder has a new holiday tradition. Do you have a love-hate relationship with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The Nutcracker and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Would you rather gouge your eyes out than[...]Dec14Thu2017all-day A Rocky Mountain Christmas / Bre...A Rocky Mountain Christmas / Bre...Dec 14 all-dayA Rocky Mountain Christmas is a heartwarming, holiday musical for the whole family. A surprise snow storm brings together the members of a mountain community for a makeshift Christmas eve celebration in 1880s Breckenridge, attended[...]Dec16Sat2017all-day Making Merry / Stories on StageMaking Merry / Stories on StageDec 16 all-dayCelebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories in Making Merry – Holiday stories and songs with a British flair! “Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame[...]all-day The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,...The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,...Dec 16 all-dayFamily theatre based on the beloved holiday book. The newly released musical version of the popular Barbara Robinson Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” details the misadventures of the Horrible Herdmans, the town bullies,[...]