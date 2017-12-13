Musical Director – Munchkins Program (Denver)

The Actors Academy for the Performing Arts of Denver is seeking a talented and experienced Youth Theatre Music Director for our Munchkins Program, ages 6-8, for January thru April, 2018. Our Denver academy classes are located at: 2290 S. Clayton at St. Mary’s Anglican Church (near Evans and University).

The caliber of our Academy students is high, as all students have shown talent and commitment and auditioned into our program. The Musical Director will arrange and teach vocal parts, provide proper voice technique, and assist students in creating dynamic and interesting musical pieces. A passion for theater and for kids is essential as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-creative role with the director. Must have group teaching experience! Piano skills are ideal! Ideally you’d accompany the show, but exceptions may be made.

COMPENSATION

Between $25-$35 per hour/depends on experience

TO APPLY

Please email your resume to Stuart Motola (Director of Operations) at the Actors Academy for the Performing Arts: stuart@theatreforkids.net

Put “Music Director” in the subject line.

Actors Academy for the Performing Arts

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids

303-245-8150

Website