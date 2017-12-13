Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 27th & 28th / Laughter on the 23rd Floor – Parker Arts and Inspire Creative

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Auditions for “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.” Parker Arts and Inspire Creative.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, January 27th, 2018 from 1-4pm
Sunday, January 28th from 1-4pm
Callbacks will be held on Monday, January 29th from 7-10pm

WHAT TO PREPARE
Theme of a monologue should be appropriate for the genre of the show.
Monologue should be 1 minute in length.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Click here to sign up

COMPENSATION
All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a generous stipend (pay rates recently increased) commensurate with the role.

ROLES AVAILABLE (7 males/2 females) – ADULTS ONLY please
Lucas: 18- 20, young collegiate type 
Milt: mid to late 20’s, brash, quick-witted 
Val: 30’s, Russian emigre, achingly low key
Brian:  25-29, Brendan Behan in a rumpled coat
Kenny : early 20’s, quick, trendy, the intellect 
Carol: mid to late 20’s, a funny woman who holds her own in a room of men
Ira: 20’s, hyper hypochondriac 
Max Prince: 34- 39, imposing star of the show
Helen: 20’s, secretary, smart, attractive, unflappable

AUDITIONS AND PERFORMANCE LOCATION
PACE Center
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO 80138

REHEARSALS
Begin on February 3rd, 2018
Generally held on:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 7 – 10pm
Saturdays 10:30am – 2:30pm
Sundays 12noon – 4pm

PERFORMANCES
Opening March 16th and running 2 weekends through March 25th (Fridays – Sundays) – 4 shows per weekend

QUESTIONS
Please email Gary Lewis at gllewis@inspirecreative.org or call 303-514-0642


