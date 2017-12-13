Auditions for “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.” Parker Arts and Inspire Creative.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, January 27th, 2018 from 1-4pm

Sunday, January 28th from 1-4pm

Callbacks will be held on Monday, January 29th from 7-10pm

WHAT TO PREPARE

Theme of a monologue should be appropriate for the genre of the show.

Monologue should be 1 minute in length.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Click here to sign up

COMPENSATION

All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a generous stipend (pay rates recently increased) commensurate with the role.

ROLES AVAILABLE (7 males/2 females) – ADULTS ONLY please

Lucas: 18- 20, young collegiate type

Milt: mid to late 20’s, brash, quick-witted

Val: 30’s, Russian emigre, achingly low key

Brian: 25-29, Brendan Behan in a rumpled coat

Kenny : early 20’s, quick, trendy, the intellect

Carol: mid to late 20’s, a funny woman who holds her own in a room of men

Ira: 20’s, hyper hypochondriac

Max Prince: 34- 39, imposing star of the show

Helen: 20’s, secretary, smart, attractive, unflappable

AUDITIONS AND PERFORMANCE LOCATION

PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue

Parker, CO 80138

REHEARSALS

Begin on February 3rd, 2018

Generally held on:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 7 – 10pm

Saturdays 10:30am – 2:30pm

Sundays 12noon – 4pm

PERFORMANCES

Opening March 16th and running 2 weekends through March 25th (Fridays – Sundays) – 4 shows per weekend

QUESTIONS

Please email Gary Lewis at gllewis@inspirecreative.org or call 303-514-0642