Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins is looking to hire a Costume Designer immediately for their upcoming production of FUN HOME which opens on January 18th, 2018 (rehearsals begin on January 2nd).

DETAILS

Design and build costumes for upcoming production of FUN HOME. Adult cast of 7, youth cast of 3 (though some youth roles are doubled.) This is a contemporary piece, so it will be largely bought, pulled, altered, etc… There should be very little construction required.

COMPENSATION

This is a paid contractor position, and temporary lodging in Fort Collins may be provided if coming from beyond Denver area. Contract range is $750 – $1,000, depending on experience. Budget to be determined and monitored jointly by production manager and designer.

CONTACT

If you are interested in applying, please email the production manager, Mickey Burdick at mickeyburdick.csu@gmail.com.

VENUE

Midtown Arts Center

3750 South Mason Street

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website