Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Now Hiring – Costume Designer / Midtown Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins is looking to hire a Costume Designer immediately for their upcoming production of FUN HOME which opens on January 18th, 2018 (rehearsals begin on January 2nd).

DETAILS
Design and build costumes for upcoming production of FUN HOME. Adult cast of 7, youth cast of 3 (though some youth roles are doubled.) This is a contemporary piece, so it will be largely bought, pulled, altered, etc… There should be very little construction required.

COMPENSATION
This is a paid contractor position, and temporary lodging in Fort Collins may be provided if coming from beyond Denver area. Contract range is $750 – $1,000, depending on experience. Budget to be determined and monitored jointly by production manager and designer.

CONTACT
If you are interested in applying, please email the production manager, Mickey Burdick at mickeyburdick.csu@gmail.com.

VENUE
Midtown Arts Center
3750 South Mason Street
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado