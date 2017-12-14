Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Penny Savers / Stories on Stage and Buntport Theater Company – (Jan. 13th only)

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The members of Buntport Theater embody a multitude of zany characters to show us the rational and irrational way we deal with money. Performers include: Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz.

The Penny Savers
A collaboration between Buntport Theater Company and Stories on Stage

Saturday, January 13th at 1:30pm and 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-494-0523
Ticket Link

VENUE
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center
721 Santa Fe Drive
Denver , CO 800204


