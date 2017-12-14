NEEDED

2 female and 2 male non-equity actors

Must have decent/strong singing and dance abilities.

Strongly encouraging Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanic/Latin, and Asian descent to audition.

Experience with Shakespearean language and/or puppets are a plus.

If you enjoy originating roles in new musicals and have a passion for how theatre can positively impact a young person’s life, then Creede Rep would love to hear from you.

CONTRACT DATES

School Tour of “Seeds of Change” (“Semillas de Cambio”)

Rehearsals start July 31st, 2018 in Creede, CO.

Southwest tour launches on August 27th and tours through November 16th, 2018 with the possibility of contract extension through Dec. 7th.

Northwest Kansas tour launches on August 27th and tours through October 26th, 2018

COMPENSATION

$455 per week

While on the road, a per diem will be added.

While on tour – only contract, employee housing is provided.

Creede Repertory Theatre is an equal opportunity employer.

ABOUT THE TOURING PROGRAM

The Young Audience Outreach Tour is an original children’s show commissioned each year to bring theatre to under-served populations throughout the Southwest. Each year, Creede Rep tours throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Nevada reaching over 24,000 students in less than three months. This year they will be expanding into a second tour to Northwest Kansas.

HOW TO AUDITION

Send resume, headshot, 2 contrasting monologues (video), and 32 bars (video) to Johamy Morales, Education Director by January 8th, 2018 at johamy@creederep.com. Please include “YAOT Actor” in the subject line of your email.

MORE INFORMATION

Creede Repertory Theater website