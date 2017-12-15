Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



The Crucible / OpenStage Theatre Company – (Jan. 20th – Feb. 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The year is 1642. The village of Salem is feverish with tales of witchcraft. Deep-seated jealousies, lust and greed are erupting in the form of deadly accusations. Revenge has replaced reason; mere rumors are now damning evidence — and no one is safe. Arthur Miller’s enduring masterpiece dares to put us all on trial.

The Crucible
by Arthur Miller
Directed by Peter Anthony

January 20th – February 17th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
A couple of Sundays at 2pm (check ticket link)
Box Office: 970-221-6730
Ticket Link
Note: Contains adult themes

OpenStage Theatre Company website

VENUE
Lincoln Center in the Magnolia Theatre
417 West Magnolia Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Venue website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado