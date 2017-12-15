Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsDec16Sat2017all-day Making Merry / Stories on StageMaking Merry / Stories on StageDec 16 all-dayCelebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories in Making Merry – Holiday stories and songs with a British flair! “Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame[...]all-day The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,...The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,...Dec 16 all-dayFamily theatre based on the beloved holiday book. The newly released musical version of the popular Barbara Robinson Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” details the misadventures of the Horrible Herdmans, the town bullies,[...]Dec18Mon2017all-day Seó na Nollag: A Celtic Christma...Seó na Nollag: A Celtic Christma...Dec 18 all-dayStep into a magical world this Christmas…Irish Dance Theatre presents Seó na Nollag: A Celtic Christmas Celebration. Riverdance alumni, Marin Percival and Ciara Sexton are pleased to announce their annual winter production. Experience the delight[...]Dec19Tue2017all-day The Nightly Met Christmas Specia...The Nightly Met Christmas Specia...Dec 19 all-dayThe Nightly Met is a student-run show produced by Metropolitan State University in Denver. It is part of Met TV – the award-winning student-run TV station. The Nightly Met Christmas Special will be hosted by[...]Dec30Sat2017all-day Hamiltunes Sing-A-Long / CenterS...Hamiltunes Sing-A-Long / CenterS...Dec 30 all-dayHamiltunes Sing-A-Long High School and older Hamilfans Only! Saturday, December 30th at 8pm Two acts with one intermission (may not be appropriate for all ages) Onsite Happy Hour at 7:15pm (soft drinks, beer, wine and[...]