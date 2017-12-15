The year is 1642. The village of Salem is feverish with tales of witchcraft. Deep-seated jealousies, lust and greed are erupting in the form of deadly accusations. Revenge has replaced reason; mere rumors are now damning evidence — and no one is safe. Arthur Miller’s enduring masterpiece dares to put us all on trial.

The Crucible

by Arthur Miller

Directed by Peter Anthony

January 20th – February 17th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

A couple of Sundays at 2pm (check ticket link)

Box Office: 970-221-6730

Note: Contains adult themes

VENUE

Lincoln Center in the Magnolia Theatre

417 West Magnolia Street

Fort Collins, CO 80521

