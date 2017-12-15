Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Christmas Chaos: Ralphie Gets Scrooged (etcetera) / OpenStage Theatre Company – (Dec. 1st – 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Spice up your holidays with a fast and furious mashup of yuletide pandemonium. Hysteria takes the stage as the best parts of two beloved Christmas stories are squeezed into condensed mayhem, condensed again, and then merged together to create a completely new Christmas experience. Interspersed with holiday songs and cheer, Ralphie getting Scrooged is sure to delight adults and children alike!

by James Burns, Joy Vernon and OpenStage collaborators
Directed by James Burns

December 1st – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
1 Thursday at 7:3opm (check ticket link)
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
2 Sundays at 7:30pm (check ticket link)
Ticket Link

OpenStage Theatre Company website

VENUE
Art Lab
239 Linden Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Venue phone: 970-829-1953
Venue website


