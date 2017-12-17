The Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, a brand new multi-venue performing arts center, is seeking hourly crew members to execute a variety of music, dramatic, dance, art, and other events on a regular basis. Join us in our world-class facility!

REQUIREMENTS

Experience in audio, video, lighting, and stagecraft preferred.

COMPENSATION

Competitive wages, ample work hours.

Diversity in hiring practices.

TO APPLY or for questions

Contact Jen Lennon, Education Associate at jlennon@uccs.edu



VENUE

The Ent Center for the Arts

University of Colorado

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

719-255-3232

Website

