Now Hiring – Stage Crew for New Performing Arts Center /Ent Center for the Arts – Colorado Springs

The Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, a brand new multi-venue performing arts center, is seeking hourly crew members to execute a variety of music, dramatic, dance, art, and other events on a regular basis. Join us in our world-class facility!

REQUIREMENTS
Experience in audio, video, lighting, and stagecraft preferred.

COMPENSATION
Competitive wages, ample work hours.
Diversity in hiring practices.

TO APPLY or for questions
Contact Jen Lennon, Education Associate at jlennon@uccs.edu

VENUE
The Ent Center for the Arts
University of Colorado
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
719-255-3232
Website


