BOX OFFICE MANAGER DUTIES

Management of all box office/ticketing operations for Vintage Theatre. Management of most customer service (in person, over phone, and/or digital), with specific focus on outstanding patron engagement and retention.

ADDITIONAL DUTIES

The Box Office Manager is also required to post event listings, and provide comprehensive sales information.

Other duties include: the training and scheduling of our volunteer staff, assisting with concessions and bar service during intermissions, ensuring the cleanliness of the lobby and theatres, effectively displaying marketing and promotional materials, and ensuring theatre’s compliance with health and safety regulations.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Ability to provide excellent customer service.

Proficiency with standard workplace systems such as Microsoft Office, Google Drive, etc…

Consistent weekend and evening availability.

1 year management experience including proficiency with box office ticketing systems (preferably Vendini). Bar or food service experience.

Experience in sales or marketing field.

COMPENSATION

This is a paid, permanent position.

While scheduling is ultimately contingent on theatre events, you can expect to work 20 – 25 hours/week.

TO APPLY

Contact Bernie Cardell at Vintagetheatreproductions@gmail.com (subject line: Box Office Manager Job).

No phone calls, please.

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Website