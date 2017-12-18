Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Always, Patsy Cline / Midtown Arts Center – (Jan. 5th – March 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


More than a tribute to the legendary country singer, Always, Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with a fan, begun in 1961 with continued correspondence until the star’s untimely death. Complete with down-home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, this grand ol’ evening features 27 songs, including the unforgettable hits: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walking After Midnight.”

Always, Patsy Cline
Music by various artists

January 5th – March 25th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm
Sunday matinees at noon
Box Office: 970-225-2555
Ticket Link

VENUE
Midtown Arts Center
in the Ballroom
3750 South Mason Street
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Midtown Arts Center website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado