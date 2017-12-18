More than a tribute to the legendary country singer, Always, Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with a fan, begun in 1961 with continued correspondence until the star’s untimely death. Complete with down-home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, this grand ol’ evening features 27 songs, including the unforgettable hits: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walking After Midnight.”

Always, Patsy Cline

Music by various artists

January 5th – March 25th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6pm

Sunday matinees at noon

Box Office: 970-225-2555

Ticket Link

VENUE

Midtown Arts Center

in the Ballroom

3750 South Mason Street

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Midtown Arts Center website