Now Hiring – Director for H.M.S. Pinafore – Empire Lyric Players (deadline Jan. 15th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Dec 2017


The Empire Lyric Players is searching for a Director for their 2018 production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore.
They are seeking ideas for staging Pinafore, not a reinterpretation.

REQUIREMENTS
Experience in stage directing.
Understanding of Gilbert & Sullivan productions.
Good time management skills for rehearsals.

COMPENSATION
This is a temporary, NON-paid position.
Starting date April 1st.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Auditions will be held on April 14th, 2018 and rehearsals start on April 27th.
Production dates: July 13th, 14th, and 15th.

LIBRETTO AVAILABLE by visiting http://www.gsarchive.net/

TO APPLY
Please email your resume and cover letter to: Dan Pagliasotti at Dan_Pagliasotti@dpsk12.org.
Subject line: Director for Pinafore
Please include any conflicts with the rehearsal and production schedule.

EMPIRE LYRIC PLAYERS website


