The Empire Lyric Players is searching for a Director for their 2018 production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore.

They are seeking ideas for staging Pinafore, not a reinterpretation.

REQUIREMENTS

Experience in stage directing.

Understanding of Gilbert & Sullivan productions.

Good time management skills for rehearsals.

COMPENSATION

This is a temporary, NON-paid position.

Starting date April 1st.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Auditions will be held on April 14th, 2018 and rehearsals start on April 27th.

Production dates: July 13th, 14th, and 15th.

LIBRETTO AVAILABLE by visiting http://www.gsarchive.net/

TO APPLY

Please email your resume and cover letter to: Dan Pagliasotti at Dan_Pagliasotti@dpsk12.org.

Subject line: Director for Pinafore

Please include any conflicts with the rehearsal and production schedule.

EMPIRE LYRIC PLAYERS website