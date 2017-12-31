Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Merry Widow / Loveland Opera Theatre – (Feb. 23rd – March 4th)

Franz Lehár’s The Merry Widow captures opera at its peak popular music status, marrying comic scheming, fiercely clever women, and happy endings all around. Will Baron Zeta succeed in keeping Pontevedro financially afloat by convincing the wealthy widow, Hanna Glawari, to remarry within the court? Can the Merry Widow and Count Danilo reignite their love from youth, long thwarted by duty and pride? Will Valencienne fall into an illicit romance with charming French diplomat or remain Baron Zeta’s “Respectable Wife?” What we know for sure is that Lehár will sweep us off our feet with lavish parties, tender nostalgia, and irresistibly hummable music. You might just fall for the Merry Widow yourself!

The Merry Widow
by Franz Lehár

February 23rd – March 4th, 2018
Performances:
Friday, February 23rd at 7pm
Saturday, February 24th at 7pm
Sunday, February 25th at 2:30pm
Friday, March 2nd at 7pm
Saturday, March 3rd at 7pm
Sunday, March 4th at 2:30pm
Box Office: 970-962-2120
Ticket Link

VENUE
Rialto Theatre – Loveland Arts and Culture
228 E. 4th Street
Loveland, CO 80537
Venue website

Loveland Opera Theatre website


