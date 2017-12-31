Franz Lehár’s The Merry Widow captures opera at its peak popular music status, marrying comic scheming, fiercely clever women, and happy endings all around. Will Baron Zeta succeed in keeping Pontevedro financially afloat by convincing the wealthy widow, Hanna Glawari, to remarry within the court? Can the Merry Widow and Count Danilo reignite their love from youth, long thwarted by duty and pride? Will Valencienne fall into an illicit romance with charming French diplomat or remain Baron Zeta’s “Respectable Wife?” What we know for sure is that Lehár will sweep us off our feet with lavish parties, tender nostalgia, and irresistibly hummable music. You might just fall for the Merry Widow yourself!

The Merry Widow

by Franz Lehár

February 23rd – March 4th, 2018

Performances:

Friday, February 23rd at 7pm

Saturday, February 24th at 7pm

Sunday, February 25th at 2:30pm

Friday, March 2nd at 7pm

Saturday, March 3rd at 7pm

Sunday, March 4th at 2:30pm

Box Office: 970-962-2120

VENUE

Rialto Theatre – Loveland Arts and Culture

228 E. 4th Street

Loveland, CO 80537

