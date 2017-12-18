BOX OFFICE SUPPORT DUTIES

Assist in all box office/ticketing operations for the Denver Jewish Film Festival at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC). Primary responsibilities: provide outstanding customer service and patron engagement in-person, over-the-phone, and digital.

ADDITIONAL DUTIES

Box Office Support will assist in daily box office duties which include, but are not limited to: offering a friendly presence to guests in answering questions about the festival and taking part in ticket/concession sales; answering phone calls and helping with day-to-day administration tasks; working closely with patrons, volunteers, sponsors, Board Members, and theatre families; and helping to maintain an organized and clean office space.

COMPENSATION

Looking to hire three seasonal part-time positions, each paying $12 per hour.

The first position/shift will work weekday mornings (9am – 1pm) starting January 15th, 2018 and work weekend film showings once the Festival begins (Saturdays 5:30pm – 9:30pm and Sundays 9am – 8:30pm).

The second position/shift will work weekday afternoon and evening shifts (1pm – 8:30pm) starting February 5th, 2018 and work weekend film showings once the festival begins (Saturdays 5:30pm – 9:30pm and Sundays 9am – 8:30pm).

The third position/shift will work all film showings, excluding February 7th and 9th, assisting mostly in concessions.

PLEASE NOTE: The Denver Jewish Film Festival runs February 7th – 19th, 2018. All positions end at the conclusion of the Festival – with possible seasonal rehire opportunities.

VIEW full Film Festival Brochure with dates/times: DJFF Brochure

TO APPLY

Send cover letter, resume, and references to: maccjobs@jccdenver.org

Subject line: “Your Name” – Box Office Support

Please specify which position (morning shift/afternoon-evening shift/film showings shift) you are most interested in/available for.

VENUE

The Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) is located on the campus of the Denver Jewish Community Center at 350 South Dahlia St. Denver, 80246 in east central Denver.

Venue Website