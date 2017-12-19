Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



New Executive Producer announced for Aurora Fox Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Dec 2017


The city of Aurora has named its replacement for Charles Packard as Executive Producer of the Aurora Fox Arts Center. It’s Helen R. Murray, artistic director and co-founder of The Hub Theatre in Fairfax, Virginia, where she is also a playwright and director. She joins the Fox staff full-time on July 9th, 2018.

Dec. 18, 2017
John Moore Theatre Coverage


