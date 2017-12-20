Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The 39 Steps / StageDoor Theatre – (Jan. 26th – Feb. 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony® and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance!

The 39 Steps
Written by John Buchan and Adapted by Patrick Barlow
Directed by Jay Louden
Starring: Nicholas Maurer, Gina Walker, Will Hunter and Travis Himebaugh

January 26th – February 11th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sat., Feb. 3rd and Sun., Feb. 11th matinees at 2pm
Rated PG-13 (parental guidance suggested)
Box Office: 303-838-0809
Ticket Link

VENUE
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433
StageDoor Theatre website


