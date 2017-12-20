Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony® and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance!

The 39 Steps

Written by John Buchan and Adapted by Patrick Barlow

Directed by Jay Louden

Starring: Nicholas Maurer, Gina Walker, Will Hunter and Travis Himebaugh

January 26th – February 11th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sat., Feb. 3rd and Sun., Feb. 11th matinees at 2pm

Rated PG-13 (parental guidance suggested)

Box Office: 303-838-0809

Ticket Link

VENUE

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

StageDoor Theatre website