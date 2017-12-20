Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Motones vs Jerseys / BDT Stage – (Dec. 10th – Jan. 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The ultimate ’60s music battle! Who will reign supreme in this amazing night of music?! Join us for the Motones vs Jerseys for an evening of ’60s song, dance and crowd interaction. At the end of the show, YOU decide the winner! Featuring the music of artists that you love: Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Beach Boys, Rick James, The Platters, The Flamingos, Herman’s Hermits…to name a few.

Presented as part of the Cabaret Series
December 10th, 2017 – January 23rd, 2018
Performances:
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings only – at 6:15pm
Box Office: 303-449-6000
Ticket Link

VENUE
BDT Stage
5501 Arapahoe Avenue
Boulder, CO 80303
BDT Stage website


