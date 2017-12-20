The ultimate ’60s music battle! Who will reign supreme in this amazing night of music?! Join us for the Motones vs Jerseys for an evening of ’60s song, dance and crowd interaction. At the end of the show, YOU decide the winner! Featuring the music of artists that you love: Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Beach Boys, Rick James, The Platters, The Flamingos, Herman’s Hermits…to name a few.

Presented as part of the Cabaret Series

December 10th, 2017 – January 23rd, 2018

Performances:

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings only – at 6:15pm

Box Office: 303-449-6000

Ticket Link

VENUE

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

BDT Stage website