Now hiring a stage manager for Cherry Creek Theatre’s production of A Picasso. The show is directed by Billie McBride and was written by Jeffrey Hatcher.

The Plot

Paris, 1941. Pablo Picasso has been summoned from his favorite café by German occupation forces to a storage vault across the city for an interrogation. His questioner: Miss Fischer, a beautiful “cultural attaché” from Berlin. Her assignment: discover which of the three Picasso paintings recently “confiscated” by the Nazis from their Jewish owners are real. The ministry of propaganda has planned an exhibit, and only the great artist himself can attest to their authenticity. At first Picasso agrees to her request, confirming that the three pictures are indeed his own. But when Miss Fischer reveals that the “exhibition” is actually a burning of “degenerate art,” Picasso becomes desperate to save his work and engages in a pressurized negotiation with the equally determined and wily Miss Fischer to hold on to two of his precious “children” while consigning the third to the flames. A cat-and-mouse drama about art, politics, sex and truth, with a twist at its climax.

Rehearsals:

March 13th-17th, and 20th-24th from 11am-3pm

March 28th-30th from 9am-11:30am

Tech April 2nd – 4th in the evenings

Production Dates

April 5th – April 29th, 2018

COMPENSATION

This is a paid position.

VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

in the Pluss Theatre

350 South Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

TO APPLY

Send an email with resume to Susie Snodgrass at susie@cherrycreektheatre.org

or call with questions: 303-800-6578

