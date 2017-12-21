Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Stage Crew & Spot Ops / Little Mermaid – Inspire Creative

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Inspire Creative and Parker Arts are seeking the following for their upcoming production of the Little Mermaid.

NEEDED
1 Experienced Stage Crew Member
2 Experienced Spot Operators

COMPENSATION
These are PAID positions.

REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
1/7- Fly Rehearsal with cast members involved
1/14- 9am-11pm Tech Week
1/15- 5pm-11pm Tech Week
1/16- 5pm-11pm Tech Week
1/17- 5pm-11pm Tech Week
1/18- 5pm-11pm Tech Week
1/19- 5pm-11pm Opening night
1/20- 12pm-11pm Performance
1/21- 12pm- 5:30pm Performance
1/25- 4pm-10pm Performance
1/26- 5pm-11pm Performance
1/27- 12pm-11pm Performance
1/28- 12pm-5:30pm Performance
2/1- 4pm-10pm Performance
2/2- 8am-1pm School Performance & 5pm-11pm Performance
2/3- 12pm-11pm Performance
2/4- 12pm-5:30pm Performance
2/8- 4pm-10pm Performance
2/9- 8am-1pm School Performance & 5pm-11pm Performance
2/10- 12pm-11pm Performance
2/11- 12pm-5:30pm Performance

TO APPLY
Submit resume to Gary Lewis at gllewis@inspirecreative.org
Website for Inspire Creative

VENUE
PACE Center
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO 80138
PACE website


