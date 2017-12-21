Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Immediate Hiring – Theater Instructor / Lakewood Cultural Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Lakewood Cultural Center is looking for a professional theater instructor who is energetic, dynamic, fun and loves to work with kids! Looking to fill this position as soon as possible – starting in January 2018.

HOURS
Part-time position/permanent
Wednesday morning classes: ages 3-5
Afternoons on Mondays and Wednesdays: 4-6:30pm (school age)

COMPENSATION
$20-$35 based on experience.

TO APPLY
Send resume to Nathalie Renfroe at natren@lakewood.org
Phone calls accepted at 303-987-7877

VENUE for classes
Lakewood Cultural Center
470 S. Allison Parkway
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lakewood Cultural Center website


