Lakewood Cultural Center is looking for a professional theater instructor who is energetic, dynamic, fun and loves to work with kids! Looking to fill this position as soon as possible – starting in January 2018.

HOURS

Part-time position/permanent

Wednesday morning classes: ages 3-5

Afternoons on Mondays and Wednesdays: 4-6:30pm (school age)

COMPENSATION

$20-$35 based on experience.

TO APPLY

Send resume to Nathalie Renfroe at natren@lakewood.org

Phone calls accepted at 303-987-7877

VENUE for classes

Lakewood Cultural Center

470 S. Allison Parkway

Lakewood, CO 80226

Lakewood Cultural Center website