Perplexion is a bit of a metaphor film – it tells the story of a man and an RV.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS

ANGIE BONNUCI — girl, diner waitress, late 20’s.

JOHN — auto-mechanic boss, corpulent, maybe balding a little, 50’s-60’s.

JUSTIN — auto-mechanic co-worker, late 20’s.

CARLY — drug-addled sister, 30’s.

PAM — diner waitress co-worker, 30’s.

FEMALE CASEWORKER — late 30’s, early 40’s, officious, overworked.

AUDITIONS

To be determined. If interested, please take the holidays to familiarize yourself with the script and check back in early-mid January for updated details. Click here to read the script Perplexion.

In all likelihood auditions will be held at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts – Colin is working with them to figure out dates and times. Callbacks will mostly take place in late January.

TO PREPARE

30-60 second monologue

REHEARSALS

Once a week rehearsals beginning February/March 2018.

When principal cast has been assembled – rehearsal schedule will be determined based on availability of cast members.

COMPENSATION

Actors will be PAID

TENATIVE SHOOT SCHEDULE/LOCATION

July/August 2018

Near Alamosa, Colorado

QUESTIONS/INQUIRIES

Colin Heinle at colinheinle1@gmail.com

Phone: 908-963-8211