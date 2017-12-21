Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Film Audition / Perplexion – Colin Heinle Production

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Perplexion is a bit of a metaphor film – it tells the story of a man and an RV.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS
ANGIE BONNUCI — girl, diner waitress, late 20’s.
JOHN — auto-mechanic boss, corpulent, maybe balding a little, 50’s-60’s.
JUSTIN — auto-mechanic co-worker, late 20’s.
CARLY — drug-addled sister, 30’s.
PAM — diner waitress co-worker, 30’s.
FEMALE CASEWORKER — late 30’s, early 40’s, officious, overworked.

AUDITIONS
To be determined. If interested, please take the holidays to familiarize yourself with the script and check back in early-mid January for updated details. Click here to read the script Perplexion.
In all likelihood auditions will be held at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts – Colin is working with them to figure out dates and times. Callbacks will mostly take place in late January.

TO PREPARE
30-60 second monologue

REHEARSALS
Once a week rehearsals beginning February/March 2018.
When principal cast has been assembled – rehearsal schedule will be determined based on availability of cast members.

COMPENSATION
Actors will be PAID

TENATIVE SHOOT SCHEDULE/LOCATION
July/August 2018
Near Alamosa, Colorado

QUESTIONS/INQUIRIES
Colin Heinle at colinheinle1@gmail.com
Phone: 908-963-8211


