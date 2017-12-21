This isn’t your grandma’s Jane Austen! This rollicking, ingeniously-theatrical new adaptation follows the Dashwood sisters – sensible Elinor and passionate Marianne. When they lose their fortune, marriage is their only hope, but can love and marriage go together for women without money? Surrounding them is a company of shape-shifting actors who transform into characters, animals, and even scenery to bring Austen’s story to life in this goofy, joyous and deeply moving play. “Perhaps the greatest stage adaptation of this novel in history.” – Huffington Post

Sense and Sensibility

By Kate Hamill

Based on the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Lynne Collins

January 26th – May 6th, 2018

Performances:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Some Wednesday matinees at 1pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 720-898-7200

Ticket Link

Appropriate for Young Adult – Adult Audiences

Venue

Black Box Theatre

at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities website