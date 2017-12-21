Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Sense and Sensibility / Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (Jan. 26th – May 6th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


This isn’t your grandma’s Jane Austen! This rollicking, ingeniously-theatrical new adaptation follows the Dashwood sisters – sensible Elinor and passionate Marianne. When they lose their fortune, marriage is their only hope, but can love and marriage go together for women without money? Surrounding them is a company of shape-shifting actors who transform into characters, animals, and even scenery to bring Austen’s story to life in this goofy, joyous and deeply moving play. “Perhaps the greatest stage adaptation of this novel in history.” – Huffington Post

Sense and Sensibility
By Kate Hamill
Based on the novel by Jane Austen
Directed by Lynne Collins

January 26th – May 6th, 2018
Performances:
Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Some Wednesday matinees at 1pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link
Appropriate for Young Adult – Adult Audiences

Venue
Black Box Theatre
at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities website


