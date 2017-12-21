Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Evil Dead: The Musical / Equinox Theatre Company – (Jan. 26th – Feb. 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


As Ash himself could tell you, it’s hard to keep a Deadite down! Evil Dead: The Musical – our most highly-requested show of all time – is BACK with more blood, more action and more ASH! You know the story: “It’s an old tale. You’ve probably heard it a hundred times. Boy and his friends go on a week long vacation in the woods. Three friends turn into Candarian demons. One friend is killed by a forest of evil trees. Two demons are killed by their boyfriends respectively, while one stays in the cellar trying to kill everything in sight. Like I said, pretty standard stuff.” –Ash ACT FAST to get SPLATTER ZONE seating! This show sells out FAST!

Evil Dead: The Musical
presented by Equinox Theatre Company
by George Reinblatt
Directed by Deb Flomberg-Rollins

January 26th – February 17th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Box Office: 720-984-0781
$20 in advance/$25 for splatter zone / $25 at the door for remaining seats
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Bug Theatre
3654 Navajo Street
Denver, CO 80211
Venue phone: 303-477-5977
The Bug Theatre website

Equinox Theatre Company website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado