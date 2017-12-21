As Ash himself could tell you, it’s hard to keep a Deadite down! Evil Dead: The Musical – our most highly-requested show of all time – is BACK with more blood, more action and more ASH! You know the story: “It’s an old tale. You’ve probably heard it a hundred times. Boy and his friends go on a week long vacation in the woods. Three friends turn into Candarian demons. One friend is killed by a forest of evil trees. Two demons are killed by their boyfriends respectively, while one stays in the cellar trying to kill everything in sight. Like I said, pretty standard stuff.” –Ash ACT FAST to get SPLATTER ZONE seating! This show sells out FAST!

Evil Dead: The Musical

presented by Equinox Theatre Company

by George Reinblatt

Directed by Deb Flomberg-Rollins

January 26th – February 17th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Box Office: 720-984-0781

$20 in advance/$25 for splatter zone / $25 at the door for remaining seats

Ticket Link

VENUE

The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

Venue phone: 303-477-5977

The Bug Theatre website

Equinox Theatre Company website