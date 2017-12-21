DESCRIPTION OF SHOW

A tribute to the black musicians/singers of the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s, Ain’t Misbehavin’ is a three-time Tony award-winning musical revue. Five performers lead a journey through the timeless music of Thomas “Fats” Waller. One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, it’s sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry, and definitely includes moments of devastating beauty that are simply unforgettable. The 30-plus songs include: Honeysuckle Rose, I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Fallin’. Looking Good but Feeling Bad, ’T Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness, The Joint is Jumpin’, Spreadin’ Rhythm Around, Mean to Me, Your Feets Too Big, Black and Blue, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter, Two Sleepy People, and the title song, Ain’t Misbehavin’.

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Music by Thomas “Fats” Waller

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. & Murray Horwitz

Directed by Bob Wells

AUDITION PROCESS

Seeking 3 women and 2 men

Please submit your resume, headshot, and contact information to: thac@townhallartscenter.org before January 12th, 2018. You will receive confirmation that your resume and headshot have been received and submitted for consideration. Instead of a general audition, you will be contacted if you are invited to the “callback” audition. That list will be posted on our website: www.townhallartscenter.org/us/employmentauditions/

We ask that you do not call Town Hall Arts Center to inquire about your submission, as we receive a great many of them and work irregular office hours. We thank you for your patience during this audition process.

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals begin mid-April, and are generally held Monday-Thursday evenings, some Saturday mornings and some Sunday evenings.

Performances: May 18th – June 17th, 2018 (Thursdays – Sundays)

Check the website for further information at http://www.townhallartscenter.org/tickets/aint-misbehavin/

VENUE

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120