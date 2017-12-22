Strange Grace is a 3-person drama that will premiere at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder on Wednesday, January 24th (fully memorized & staged, basic set & lights), for a one-night event, and the producers are exploring the option of moving the production to Denver for a run in February. A part of the Theater Made in Boulder Festival.

Strange Grace

by Jane Shepard (script is available at her website: https://www.jane-shepard.com/ – look for Strange Grace visual and click on “read the script”)

ABOUT THE PLAY: Written in response to the Columbine High School shootings, which occurred less than 30 miles from Shepard’s hometown, the playwright was compelled to explore the human condition in which rampage becomes a viable option. Surely it is a state of profound alienation – not just from others, but from the self. And more pressingly, is there a preventative measure, Shepard wondered, or a way back, from that lethal edge of alienation? Pultizer Prize winning playwright, Lanford Wilson called Strange Grace, “A powerful work that should be seen everywhere.”

AVAILABLE ROLE

MACY: Female, 30’s/40’s – Suicidal lesbian. Androgynous, direct, smart, caring, dry wit. She has chosen an extreme look, shaved head (not required for workshop), pierced nose, and all-new motorcycle gear, an image meant to alienate, and express her own grave disaffection. Really a tender idealist hidden in a hard shell. May or may not have committed a rampage. Looking for grounded actress with wonderful range.

AUDITION INFO

Saturday, December 30th from 2:30 – 7pm by appointment. Contact the producer, Elaine Niesen at copixie@outlook.com and give your available times between 2:30 – 7pm. Audition will consist of cold reads from the script. Please have a 1 minute prepared dramatic monologue, in case you are asked for it.

Callbacks will be announced, if needed. If you have questions you may call 720-442-6319.

TO PREPARE and BRING

Please bring a list of available rehearsal times between January 2nd – January 27th, 2018.

Also, indicate availability in February for the possible run of the show in Denver. There will be evening and weekend rehearsals, with some daytime rehearsals (if possible).

Headshot and resume.

AUDITION LOCATION

The Avalon Ballroom at 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder, CO 80303 (Arapahoe and 62nd St.) – in Sodal Hall.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID role – union performers will be considered.

VENUE for the performance on January 24th, 2018

Carsen Theatre at the Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Venue website