Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



10-Week Class (Feb. 15th – April 26th) for ages 8-12 / Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


NAME OF CLASS
Mischief and Magic in Shakespeare
For ages 8-12

DESCRIPTION
Do you love to stir up trouble? Prepare to get mischievous in this 10-week class, in which you’ll explore Shakespeare’s moments of mischief and magic in plays such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Tempest,” and “The Comedy of Errors” (among others). Discover how much fun it is to perform pranks, jokes, and magic tricks in Shakespeare’s plays. The class culminates in a showing of scenes and monologues for friends and families on April 26th, 2018. Open to students of all experience levels and abilities. Scholarships are available – call or email for details.

EMAIL and PHONE for questions
csfedout@colorado.edu
303-735-1181

DATES
Thursdays 4-5:30pm from February 15th – April 26th, 2018 (no class on March 29th)

FEE
Regular Price: $200 / Early Bird Price (before January 1st, 2018): $180

Website for more information or to register for the class

LOCATION OF CLASS
Wesley Fellowship Theater
(University of Colorado in Boulder)
1290 Folsom Street
Boulder, CO 80302


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado