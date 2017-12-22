NAME OF CLASS

Mischief and Magic in Shakespeare

For ages 8-12

DESCRIPTION

Do you love to stir up trouble? Prepare to get mischievous in this 10-week class, in which you’ll explore Shakespeare’s moments of mischief and magic in plays such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Tempest,” and “The Comedy of Errors” (among others). Discover how much fun it is to perform pranks, jokes, and magic tricks in Shakespeare’s plays. The class culminates in a showing of scenes and monologues for friends and families on April 26th, 2018. Open to students of all experience levels and abilities. Scholarships are available – call or email for details.

EMAIL and PHONE for questions

csfedout@colorado.edu

303-735-1181

DATES

Thursdays 4-5:30pm from February 15th – April 26th, 2018 (no class on March 29th)

FEE

Regular Price: $200 / Early Bird Price (before January 1st, 2018): $180

Website for more information or to register for the class

LOCATION OF CLASS

Wesley Fellowship Theater

(University of Colorado in Boulder)

1290 Folsom Street

Boulder, CO 80302