Sleeping Beauty / Denver Children’s Theatre at Mizel Arts and Culture Center – (March 8th – May 4th)

Briar Rose (a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty) is an independent, headstrong, in-your-face princess. Her best friend, Gryff a smart-aleck, half-dragon is her constant companion until Prince Owain begins to compete for her friendship. Owain comes with the standard princely features — minus bravery, talent and competence. But there is more brewing in the kingdom, Branwen, the good witch and her sister the evil Modron are trying to out-spell each other and Briar Rose is caught in the middle. When Briar Rose pricks her finger and goes to sleep, Owain and Gryff join forces on a funny and adventurous quest to save her, battling troublesome fairy-folk and a riddling Spider King.

Sleeping Beauty
based on the popular children’s fairytale – written by Charles Way
Presented by Denver Children’s Theatre
Directed by Steve Wilson

Thursday, March 8th – Friday, May 4th, 2018
Performances:
Most weekdays for school groups (public is welcome too!) at 10am
Sundays at 1pm
Box Office: 303-316-6360
Recommended for 1st grade and up

VENUE
Elaine Wolf Theatre at The Mizel Arts and Culture Center
Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center
350 South Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246
Venue Website


