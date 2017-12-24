Briar Rose (a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty) is an independent, headstrong, in-your-face princess. Her best friend, Gryff a smart-aleck, half-dragon is her constant companion until Prince Owain begins to compete for her friendship. Owain comes with the standard princely features — minus bravery, talent and competence. But there is more brewing in the kingdom, Branwen, the good witch and her sister the evil Modron are trying to out-spell each other and Briar Rose is caught in the middle. When Briar Rose pricks her finger and goes to sleep, Owain and Gryff join forces on a funny and adventurous quest to save her, battling troublesome fairy-folk and a riddling Spider King.

Sleeping Beauty

based on the popular children’s fairytale – written by Charles Way

Presented by Denver Children’s Theatre

Directed by Steve Wilson

Thursday, March 8th – Friday, May 4th, 2018

