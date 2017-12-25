The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

by Jethro Compton

presented by Moon Theatre Company

Directed by Kathleen Gruman

AUDITIONS

Friday, January 19th, 2018 from 6:30 – 8:30pm

Saturday, January 20th from 2 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

ReMax Town and Country Office

340 Mountain Avenue

Berthoud, CO 80513

TO PREPARE/BRING

Resume

Cold Reading – sides to be provided at the audition

ROLES AVAILABLE

Narrator-Man or Woman- 60+ years

JIM “The Reverend “ Mosten. 20-30 years. Jim is a young, black man. He is kind, enthusiastic and well mannered, full of energy and easy to fall in love with. He has a “little brother” type of relationship with Hallie, the Saloon owner.

Liberty Valance. 20-50 years. Liberty is a Southern Gentleman, but his polite manner doesn’t disguise the scars on his face. He is terrifyingly unpredictable.

Marshall Johnson. 40-70 years. The Marshall talks the talk but when it comes right down to it he is a coward.

Jake Dowitt. 25-50 years. Jake is an enthusiastic reporter for a small local newspaper.

Deputy. 20-50 years. The Marshall’s side kick.

The Gang. A few of Liberty’s boys.

Mourners and Students.

ADDITIONAL INFO

If you are cast, you will be expected to be available to help build the set.

Rehearsals will be in Berthoud starting the week of Jan. 22nd and running 3 nights a week from 6:30 – 8:30pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Rialto Theater

228 East 4th Street

Loveland, CO 80537

Performance Dates:

Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 24th at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, March 25th at 2pm

QUESTIONS

Contact the director, Kathleen Gruman at 970-290-3393