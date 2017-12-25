Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 19th / The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – Moon Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Dec 2017


The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
by Jethro Compton
presented by Moon Theatre Company
Directed by Kathleen Gruman

AUDITIONS
Friday, January 19th, 2018 from 6:30 – 8:30pm
Saturday, January 20th from 2 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
ReMax Town and Country Office
340 Mountain Avenue
Berthoud, CO 80513

TO PREPARE/BRING
Resume
Cold Reading – sides to be provided at the audition

ROLES AVAILABLE

Narrator-Man or Woman- 60+ years
JIM “The Reverend “ Mosten. 20-30 years. Jim is a young, black man. He is kind, enthusiastic and well mannered, full of energy and easy to fall in love with. He has a “little brother” type of relationship with Hallie, the Saloon owner.
Liberty Valance. 20-50 years. Liberty is a Southern Gentleman, but his polite manner doesn’t disguise the scars on his face. He is terrifyingly unpredictable.
Marshall Johnson. 40-70 years. The Marshall talks the talk but when it comes right down to it he is a coward.
Jake Dowitt. 25-50 years. Jake is an enthusiastic reporter for a small local newspaper.
Deputy.  20-50 years. The Marshall’s side kick.
The Gang. A few of Liberty’s boys.
Mourners and Students.

ADDITIONAL INFO
If you are cast, you will be expected to be available to help build the set.
Rehearsals will be in Berthoud starting the week of Jan. 22nd and running 3 nights a week from 6:30 – 8:30pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Rialto Theater
228 East 4th Street
Loveland, CO 80537

Performance Dates:
Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 7:30pm
Saturday, March 24th at 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, March 25th at 2pm

QUESTIONS
Contact the director, Kathleen Gruman at 970-290-3393


