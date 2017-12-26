Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Singer for Demo CD – Tenderdyn Arts (deadline Feb. 1st)

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


NEEDED
Seeking 1 female and 1 male singer for a musical demo CD.
Each will sing 3 songs.
The project is a musical, political satire of the 2016 U.S. election using reworked Broadway show tunes. Female will be singing the role of Hillary Clinton.
The male will be singing Al Gore and Vladimer Putin’s 2nd in command.

WHERE
Recording will take place in a state-of-the-art studio in Castle Rock.

WHEN
Recording date is flexible – desired project completion date – Feb. 15th.

GOAL
A demo CD to promote a musical script.

QUALIFICATIONS
Singing and musical theater experience.
Experience in studio recording preferred, but not required.
Union performers will be considered.

COMPENSATION
This is a temporary, paid job.

DEADLINE TO APPLY
February 1st, 2018

TO APPLY
Contact Derek Regensburger at derekr1024@gmail.com or call 303-478-7586


