NEEDED

Seeking 1 female and 1 male singer for a musical demo CD.

Each will sing 3 songs.

The project is a musical, political satire of the 2016 U.S. election using reworked Broadway show tunes. Female will be singing the role of Hillary Clinton.

The male will be singing Al Gore and Vladimer Putin’s 2nd in command.

WHERE

Recording will take place in a state-of-the-art studio in Castle Rock.

WHEN

Recording date is flexible – desired project completion date – Feb. 15th.

GOAL

A demo CD to promote a musical script.

QUALIFICATIONS

Singing and musical theater experience.

Experience in studio recording preferred, but not required.

Union performers will be considered.

COMPENSATION

This is a temporary, paid job.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

February 1st, 2018

TO APPLY

Contact Derek Regensburger at derekr1024@gmail.com or call 303-478-7586