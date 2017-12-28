The Upstart Crow is holding open auditions for The Playboy of the Western World by John Millington Synge, directed by Joan Kuder Bell.

Synopsis of Play

WHEN

Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 7:30pm

WHERE

The Upstart Crow Studio

2131 Arapahoe Avenue, Unit A

Boulder, CO 80302

ROLES (light Irish dialects from the West of Ireland will be required)

3 Teenage Girls

2 Fathers

1 Woman in her 30s – 40s for Widow Quinn

1 Woman in her late 20s – early 30s for Peggen Mike

2 Men in their late 20’s – early 30s for Christy Mahon and Shawn Keogh

A couple of Village Men of indiscriminate age.

All ethnicities are welcome.

COMPENSATION

All actors are paid a small stipend (not enough to pay the rent, but could cover some of your transportation).

PREPARE/BRING

Resume (no headshot is required)

One-minute reading from a similar play (does NOT need to be memorized)

Expect cold readings from the script.

We request that actors download and fill out our audition form to bring to the audition. This will include a listing of all your conflicts from the start of rehearsals through closing night, including weekends.

NOTE

Shows are usually cast the night of auditions.

Actors are expected to help with tech work – set and/or costume construction on weekend afternoons during the rehearsal period – and publicity. All actors are expected to help with load-in on the Sunday before opening and strike on closing night.

REHEARSALS

Begin on Monday, February 19th, 2018

Rehearsals are Monday-Friday, 7:30 – 10pm at the Upstart Crow Studio

PERFORMANCES

March 29th – April 8th, 2018

Thursdays – Sundays

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Dairy Arts Center in the Carsen Theatre

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Dairy Arts Center website

FOR MORE INFORMATION

You can contact the director, Joan Kuder Bell at 303-442-1415 or bells@theupstartcrow.org

OR

Visit The Upstart Crow website