Jan. 9th / The Playboy of the Western World – The Upstart Crow

The Upstart Crow is holding open auditions for The Playboy of the Western World by John Millington Synge, directed by Joan Kuder Bell.
Synopsis of Play

WHEN
Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 7:30pm

WHERE
The Upstart Crow Studio
2131 Arapahoe Avenue, Unit A
Boulder, CO 80302

ROLES (light Irish dialects from the West of Ireland will be required)
3 Teenage Girls
2 Fathers
1 Woman in her 30s – 40s for Widow Quinn
1 Woman in her late 20s – early 30s for Peggen Mike
2 Men in their late 20’s – early 30s for Christy Mahon and Shawn Keogh
A couple of Village Men of indiscriminate age.
All ethnicities are welcome.

COMPENSATION
All actors are paid a small stipend (not enough to pay the rent, but could cover some of your transportation).

PREPARE/BRING
Resume (no headshot is required)
One-minute reading from a similar play (does NOT need to be memorized)
Expect cold readings from the script.
We request that actors download and fill out our audition form to bring to the audition. This will include a listing of all your conflicts from the start of rehearsals through closing night, including weekends.

NOTE
Shows are usually cast the night of auditions.
Actors are expected to help with tech work – set and/or costume construction on weekend afternoons during the rehearsal period – and publicity. All actors are expected to help with load-in on the Sunday before opening and strike on closing night.

REHEARSALS
Begin on Monday, February 19th, 2018
Rehearsals are Monday-Friday, 7:30 – 10pm at the Upstart Crow Studio

PERFORMANCES
March 29th – April 8th, 2018
Thursdays – Sundays

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Dairy Arts Center in the Carsen Theatre
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Dairy Arts Center website

FOR MORE INFORMATION
You can contact the director, Joan Kuder Bell at 303-442-1415 or bells@theupstartcrow.org
OR
Visit The Upstart Crow website

 


