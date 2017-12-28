This BackStory Theatre production of A Seussified Pride and Prejudice is open to all performers in grades 8-12.

Please sign up here for an audition time slot for A Seussified Pride and Prejudice written by Peter Bloedel and produced by the BackStory Youth Leadership Program (BYLP) in Broomfield, CO.

This is a student-produced show.

The performance will be on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 7pm at the Broomfield Auditorium. The performance will be free to all audiences as part of the Broomfield Cultural Council’s spring performance series.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, January 16th from 5:45 – 7:15pm

Wednesday, January 17th from 5:45 – 7:15pm

Callbacks will be held on Saturday, January 20th from 10am – noon



PREPARE/BRING

Prepare a 45-60 second theatrical reading of your favorite Dr. Seuss story for the audition (memorized preferred).

Additional cold-readings may be requested.

Callback notifications will be sent by Thursday, January 18th.

FEES

There is NO fee to participate.

REHEARSALS

January 21st – March 6th, 2018 (6 ½ weeks) – Two days per week

Sundays from 5 – 7pm and Thursdays at 6:30 – 8pm (Broomfield location TBA)

Tech rehearsal – Sunday, March 4th from 3 – 7pm (Broomfield location TBA)

Dress rehearsal – Wednesday, March 7th from 4 – 6:30pm at the Broomfield Auditorium



PERFORMANCE

Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 7pm

CONTACT INFO

720-263-0836

info.backstorytheatre@gmail.com

BackStory Theatre website

VENUE

Broomfield Auditorium

3 Community Park Road

Broomfield, CO 80020

Broomfield Auditorium website