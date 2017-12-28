Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 16th & Jan. 17th / A Seussified Pride and Prejudice – BackStory Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


This BackStory Theatre production of A Seussified Pride and Prejudice is open to all performers in grades 8-12.

Please sign up here for an audition time slot for A Seussified Pride and Prejudice written by Peter Bloedel and produced by the BackStory Youth Leadership Program (BYLP) in Broomfield, CO.

This is a student-produced show.
The performance will be on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 7pm at the Broomfield Auditorium. The performance will be free to all audiences as part of the Broomfield Cultural Council’s spring performance series.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, January 16th from 5:45 – 7:15pm
Wednesday, January 17th from 5:45 – 7:15pm
Callbacks will be held on Saturday, January 20th from 10am – noon

PREPARE/BRING
Prepare a 45-60 second theatrical reading of your favorite Dr. Seuss story for the audition (memorized preferred).
Additional cold-readings may be requested.
Callback notifications will be sent by Thursday, January 18th.

FEES
There is NO fee to participate.

REHEARSALS
January 21st – March 6th, 2018 (6 ½ weeks) – Two days per week
Sundays from 5 – 7pm and Thursdays at 6:30 – 8pm (Broomfield location TBA)
Tech rehearsal – Sunday, March 4th from 3 – 7pm (Broomfield location TBA)
Dress rehearsal – Wednesday, March 7th from 4 – 6:30pm at the Broomfield Auditorium

PERFORMANCE
Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 7pm

CONTACT INFO
720-263-0836
info.backstorytheatre@gmail.com
BackStory Theatre website

VENUE
Broomfield Auditorium
3 Community Park Road
Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Auditorium website


