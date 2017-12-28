Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Disney’s The Little Mermaid / Inspire Creative & Parker Arts – (Jan. 19th – Feb. 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including: “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Presented by Inspire Creative and Parker Arts
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater
Book by Doug Wright
Directed by Brandon Bill

January 19th – February 11th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays at 6:30pm
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-805-6800
Ticket Link

VENUE
PACE Center
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO 80138
PACE website


