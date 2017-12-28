Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. This fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including: “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Presented by Inspire Creative and Parker Arts

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Directed by Brandon Bill

January 19th – February 11th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays at 6:30pm

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

VENUE

PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue

Parker, CO 80138

