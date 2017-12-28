Set in 1940’s Calgary during the height of WWII, Waiting for the Parade finds five distinct women waiting for the return of their husbands from the war. In this charming, funny and touching drama, the ladies must find hope in uncertain times by accepting their differences and working together.

Waiting for the Parade

presented by Bas Bleu Theatre

Written by John Murrell

Directed by Ami Dayan and Lou Anne Wright

February 1st – March 4th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays at 6:30pm

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Box Office: 970-498-8949

Ticket Link

VENUE

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu Theatre website