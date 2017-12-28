Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Waiting for the Parade / Bas Bleu Theatre – (Feb. 1st – March 4th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Set in 1940’s Calgary during the height of WWII, Waiting for the Parade finds five distinct women waiting for the return of their husbands from the war. In this charming, funny and touching drama, the ladies must find hope in uncertain times by accepting their differences and working together.

Waiting for the Parade
presented by Bas Bleu Theatre
Written by John Murrell
Directed by Ami Dayan and Lou Anne Wright

February 1st – March 4th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays at 6:30pm
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Box Office: 970-498-8949
Ticket Link

VENUE
Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Bas Bleu Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado