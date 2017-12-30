SYNOPSIS

The 39 Steps is a theatrical staging of the famous 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film that involves murder, intrigue, espionage, and romance. Set in 1935 London and Scotland, the style is not camp, but satire done in high-style. The “two clowns” play their multiple roles like an expert vaudeville team, in music hall style, thoroughly enjoying themselves as they make their quick changes–and they are not above letting the audience see that enjoyment. A company of four actors play all of the roles. All actors must be superb technicians who can create many different characters and utilize many different accents. The transitions from character to character are completely seamless with no makeup, minimal costume changes, and a minimal set. This is a highly physical show for all four actors.

The 39 Steps

by Patrick Barlow

Directed by Josh Hartwell

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, January 8th, 2018 from 6-10pm

(Callbacks will be held by invitation only on Monday, January 14th from 4-8pm)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401

(the entrance is on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

HOW TO SET UP AN AUDITION

Audition appointments are by invitation. Please email a headshot

and resume to auditions@minersalley.com

WHAT TO PREPARE/BRING

Prepare 1-2 minute monologue

Bring headshot and resume

Callback sides will be provided after the initial auditions

REHEARSALS

To begin mid-February. The schedule will be determined based on the cast.

PERFORMANCES

March 23rd – April 29th, 2018

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

VENUE

