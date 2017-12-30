Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 8th / The 39 Steps – Miners Alley Playhouse

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


SYNOPSIS
The 39 Steps is a theatrical staging of the famous 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film that involves murder, intrigue, espionage, and romance. Set in 1935 London and Scotland, the style is not camp, but satire done in high-style. The “two clowns” play their multiple roles like an expert vaudeville team, in music hall style, thoroughly enjoying themselves as they make their quick changes–and they are not above letting the audience see that enjoyment. A company of four actors play all of the roles. All actors must be superb technicians who can create many different characters and utilize many different accents. The transitions from character to character are completely seamless with no makeup, minimal costume changes, and a minimal set. This is a highly physical show for all four actors.

The 39 Steps
by Patrick Barlow
Directed by Josh Hartwell

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, January 8th, 2018 from 6-10pm
(Callbacks will be held by invitation only on Monday, January 14th from 4-8pm)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401
(the entrance is on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

HOW TO SET UP AN AUDITION
Audition appointments are by invitation. Please email a headshot
and resume to auditions@minersalley.com

WHAT TO PREPARE/BRING
Prepare 1-2 minute monologue
Bring headshot and resume
Callback sides will be provided after the initial auditions

REHEARSALS
To begin mid-February. The schedule will be determined based on the cast.

PERFORMANCES
March 23rd – April 29th, 2018
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm

VENUE
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
Miners Alley Playhouse website


