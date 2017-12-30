Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Respect: A Musical Journey of Women / Cherry Creek Theatre Company – (Feb. 1st – 25th)

From “Someone to Watch Over Me” to “I Will Survive”, from the co-dependence of “I Will Follow Him” to the anger of “These Boots are Made for Walking,” to the cynicism of “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and finally to the strength of “Hero”, Respect: A Musical Journey of Women is told through Top-40 music in this timely off-Broadway, new musical production. Combining excerpts of 60 songs with women’s own stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence, and more, this show is exhilarating! It’s more than just a story worth telling, it’s a must-see and must-hear.

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women
Written by Dr. Dorothy Marcic
Directed by Shannan Steele
Music Direction by Traci Kern

February 1st – February 25th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays at 7pm
Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Sundays (Feb. 18th and 25th only) at 7pm
Box Office: 303-800-6578
Ticket Link

VENUE
Mizel Arts and Culture Center
in the Pluss Theatre
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246
Venue website

Cherry Creek Theatre Company website


