From “Someone to Watch Over Me” to “I Will Survive”, from the co-dependence of “I Will Follow Him” to the anger of “These Boots are Made for Walking,” to the cynicism of “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and finally to the strength of “Hero”, Respect: A Musical Journey of Women is told through Top-40 music in this timely off-Broadway, new musical production. Combining excerpts of 60 songs with women’s own stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence, and more, this show is exhilarating! It’s more than just a story worth telling, it’s a must-see and must-hear.

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women

Written by Dr. Dorothy Marcic

Directed by Shannan Steele

Music Direction by Traci Kern

