AUDITIONS for two productions to be done in repertory: Savage/Love by Sam Shepard and Sexual Perversity in Chicago by David Mamet. Both productions will be directed by Audacious Theatre Artistic Director, Ren Manley.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, January 5th, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

Saturday, January 6th from 10:30am – 1:30pm

ROLES

Roles are open for all ages, shapes, shades & sizes.

Sexual Perversity in Chicago:

Dan Shapiro: An urban male in his late twenties

Bernard Litko: Dan’s friend and associate

Deborah Soloman: A woman in her late twenties

Joan Webber: Deborah’s friend and roommate

(any ethnicity)

Savage/Love:

4 people, any gender identity or age

COMPENSATION

Actors receive a stipend, plus a bonus based on ticket sales.

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS

Bovine Metropolis Theatre

1527 Champa Street

Denver, CO 80202

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION

Email a headshot and resume to: info@audacioustheatre.com

If you are unable to attend the auditions, video submissions will be accepted through January 6th.

PREPARE

You’ll receive sides to be performed at the audition once you are scheduled.



REHEARSALS

January 10th – February 8th, 2018

PERFORMANCES

Friday, February 9th – Sunday, February 11th

Wednesday, February 14th (Valentine’s Day)

Friday, February 16th – Sunday, February 18th

Rehearsals and performances will be in Denver. Venue TBD.

Visit www.audacioustheatre.com for more information about our company and these shows.