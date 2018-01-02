Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 5th & 6th / 2 Shows (Shepard and Mamet) – Audacious Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


AUDITIONS for two productions to be done in repertory: Savage/Love by Sam Shepard and Sexual Perversity in Chicago by David Mamet. Both productions will be directed by Audacious Theatre Artistic Director, Ren Manley.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, January 5th, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm
Saturday, January 6th from 10:30am – 1:30pm

ROLES
Roles are open for all ages, shapes, shades & sizes.

Sexual Perversity in Chicago:
Dan Shapiro: An urban male in his late twenties
Bernard Litko: Dan’s friend and associate
Deborah Soloman: A woman in her late twenties
Joan Webber: Deborah’s friend and roommate
(any ethnicity)

Savage/Love:
4 people, any gender identity or age

COMPENSATION
Actors receive a stipend, plus a bonus based on ticket sales.

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS
Bovine Metropolis Theatre
1527 Champa Street
Denver, CO 80202

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION
Email a headshot and resume to: info@audacioustheatre.com
If you are unable to attend the auditions, video submissions will be accepted through January 6th.

PREPARE
You’ll receive sides to be performed at the audition once you are scheduled.

REHEARSALS
January 10th – February 8th, 2018

PERFORMANCES
Friday, February 9th – Sunday, February 11th
Wednesday, February 14th (Valentine’s Day)
Friday, February 16th – Sunday, February 18th

Rehearsals and performances will be in Denver. Venue TBD.

Visit www.audacioustheatre.com for more information about our company and these shows.


