Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, located in Grand Lake, Colorado announces Denver non-equity auditions for the 2018 summer and fall seasons. Further information will be provided in their reply to your submission.

WHEN

Friday, January 26th, 2018 from 10am – 4pm

Callbacks will be held the same day, later in the afternoon.

WHERE

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Downtown Denver

SEASON/SHOWS

Summer Season: Annie, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, The Full Monty

Fall Season: Pump Boys and the Dinettes

HOW IT WORKS

The summer repertory company performs in all 3 summer shows.

The fall company performs only in Pump Boys and Dinettes.

CONTRACT DATES

Summer contract begins May 25th, and ends August 27th.

Fall contract begins August 20th and ends October 1st.

COMPENSATION

All roles are paid. Housing is provided.

ROLES

Looking for strong singer actors who can move well. All character types needed. Specifically looking for character actors to play the role of “Noah Simmons” and “Jeanette Burmeister” in The Full Monty. Actors for these roles could be considered for a “guest artist position” and not a regular repertory ensemble member.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Please send your picture and resume to: denverauditions@rockymountainrep.com.

Auditions are By Appointment Only. You will be sent all the information you need to attend the audition once you’ve been assigned an audition time.

NOTE: These are non-equity auditions only.

MORE INFORMATION can be found at www.RockyMountainRep.com