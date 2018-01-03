Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Friday, Jan. 26th / Non-Equity Roles – Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (Grand Lake)

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, located in Grand Lake, Colorado announces Denver non-equity auditions for the 2018 summer and fall seasons. Further information will be provided in their reply to your submission.

WHEN
Friday, January 26th, 2018 from 10am – 4pm
Callbacks will be held the same day, later in the afternoon.

WHERE
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Downtown Denver

SEASON/SHOWS
Summer Season: Annie, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, The Full Monty
Fall Season: Pump Boys and the Dinettes

HOW IT WORKS
The summer repertory company performs in all 3 summer shows.
The fall company performs only in Pump Boys and Dinettes.

CONTRACT DATES
Summer contract begins May 25th, and ends August 27th.
Fall contract begins August 20th and ends October 1st.

COMPENSATION
All roles are paid. Housing is provided.

ROLES
Looking for strong singer actors who can move well. All character types needed. Specifically looking for character actors to play the role of “Noah Simmons” and “Jeanette Burmeister” in The Full Monty. Actors for these roles could be considered for a “guest artist position” and not a regular repertory ensemble member.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Please send your picture and resume to: denverauditions@rockymountainrep.com.
Auditions are By Appointment Only. You will be sent all the information you need to attend the audition once you’ve been assigned an audition time.
NOTE: These are non-equity auditions only.

MORE INFORMATION can be found at www.RockyMountainRep.com


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado