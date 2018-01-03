Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan4Thu2018all-day Oddville + smART Stand Up with B...Oddville + smART Stand Up with B...Jan 4 all-dayAct I – Oddville – A unique piece of abstract modern theater jammed with props, physical comedy, multimedia imagery and technological wizardry. Oddville finds creator Dave Shirley in search of love, caught between existence onstage[...]Jan5Fri2018all-day Always, Patsy Cline / Midtown Ar...Always, Patsy Cline / Midtown Ar...Jan 5 all-dayMore than a tribute to the legendary country singer, Always, Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with a fan, begun in 1961 with continued correspondence until the star’s untimely death.[...]all-day Into the Woods / Performance Now...Into the Woods / Performance Now...Jan 5 all-dayThe musical, Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding[...]Jan6Sat2018all-day Rumors / Lowry’s Spotlight TheaterRumors / Lowry’s Spotlight TheaterJan 6 all-dayThe servants are missing. The host is bleeding! Four couples are about to have a dinner party they will never forget. With reputations at stake, the secrets, lies, and cover-ups come fast and furious in[...]Jan12Fri2018all-day Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson / 5...Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson / 5...Jan 12 all-dayCan’t get tickets to “Hamilton”? Then 5th Wall’s production of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson may be for you! You won’t want to miss this violent, offensive and hysterical send up of one America’s most controversial[...]