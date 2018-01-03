Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre located in Grand Lake, Colorado announces Denver YOUTH auditions for their summer productions of Annie, and The Full Monty. Further information will be provided in their reply to your submission.



WHEN

Thursday, January 25th, 2018 from 3pm – 7pm

Saturday, January 27th from 1:30pm – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Downtown Denver

COMPENSATION

Youth actors will receive a stipend at the end of the season.

Overnight housing is provided on rehearsal and performance nights.

ROLES

Annie – seeking a number of girls, ages 6 – 13. All girls should have stage experience, strong, well-trained singing voices, and able to move well and take stage direction.

The Full Monty – seeking a boy actor, aged 12. Boy does not need to sing—it’s an acting role only.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Summer Season – specific dates to be announced (generally end of May through end of August)



TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Please send your picture and resume to: kidsauditions@rockymountainrep.com

Auditions are By Appointment Only. You will be sent all the information you need to attend the audition once you’ve been assigned an audition time.

MORE INFORMATION can be found at www.RockyMountainRep.com