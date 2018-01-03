Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 25th & 27th / Youth Auditions – Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (Grand Lake)

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Jan 2018


Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre located in Grand Lake, Colorado announces Denver YOUTH auditions for their summer productions of Annie, and The Full Monty. Further information will be provided in their reply to your submission.

WHEN
Thursday, January 25th, 2018 from 3pm – 7pm
Saturday, January 27th from 1:30pm – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Downtown Denver

COMPENSATION
Youth actors will receive a stipend at the end of the season.
Overnight housing is provided on rehearsal and performance nights.

ROLES
Annie – seeking a number of girls, ages 6 – 13. All girls should have stage experience, strong, well-trained singing voices, and able to move well and take stage direction.

The Full Monty – seeking a boy actor, aged 12. Boy does not need to sing—it’s an acting role only.

PERFORMANCE DATES
Summer Season – specific dates to be announced (generally end of May through end of August)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Please send your picture and resume to: kidsauditions@rockymountainrep.com
Auditions are By Appointment Only. You will be sent all the information you need to attend the audition once you’ve been assigned an audition time.

MORE INFORMATION can be found at www.RockyMountainRep.com


