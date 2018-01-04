Creede Repertory Theatre in Creede, Colorado is seeking a tour manager for its Young Audience Outreach Tours. The Stage/Tour Manager is responsible for running rehearsals and performances, ensuring all travel arrangements run smoothly on the road, and communicates and interacts with school contacts in a positive manner. The Tour Manager will be skilled at building relationships with school contacts, as well as communicating and collaborating with Creede’s Education Director.

Program Description: each year the Young Audience Outreach Tour travels throughout the Southwest (Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona) in order to bring the performing arts to rural and under-served communities. For the 2018 season, there will be a new second tour to Northwest Kansas.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Monday, January 22nd, 2018



DETAILS

Temporary Contact

Contract runs July 31st – November 16th, 2018 or December 7th (if tour extended to Southern California)

COMPENSATION

Yes

No union contracts available



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Preferred: experience in tour management in theatre for young audiences and confidence in driving a truck.

• Bachelor’s Degree or graduating in May 2018

• Experience and success in stage management

• Skill in problem-solving, prioritizing, working with others, adhering to deadlines and arrival times, paying attention to detail, and maintaining confidentiality

• Able to work under stressful circumstances and find solutions that keep the tour safe and running

• Have a valid drivers license

• Excellent oral communication skills

• Knowledge of and experience using office technology (software, Mac computers, printers), including proficiency using Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

DUTIES: Click here for info

TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter and résumé: Johamy Morales, Education Director by Monday, January 22nd, 2018 to johamy@creederep.com. Please include “YAOT Tour Manager” in the subject line of your email.

Creede Repertory Theatre website link