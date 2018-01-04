In an attempt to regulate water consumption, Urinetown has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-per-use amenities owned and operated by Urine Good Company, a malevolent corporation run by the corrupt Caldwell B. Cladwell. A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and the Tony Award for Best Original Score.

Urinetown, The Musical

presented by The Venue Theatre Company

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollman

Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Nelson Conway

January 19th – January 28th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays, January 19th & 27th at 7pm

Saturdays, January 20th & 28th at 2pm

Sunday, January 21st at 2pm

Saturday, January 28th at 7pm

Box Office: 970-846-5434

Ticket Link

VENUE

The Venue Theatre Company

27132 Main Street

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre Company website