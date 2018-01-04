Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Urinetown, The Musical / The Venue Theatre Company – (Jan. 19th – 28th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Jan 2018


In an attempt to regulate water consumption, Urinetown has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-per-use amenities owned and operated by Urine Good Company, a malevolent corporation run by the corrupt Caldwell B. Cladwell. A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and the Tony Award for Best Original Score.

Urinetown, The Musical
presented by The Venue Theatre Company
Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollman
Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Directed by Nelson Conway

January 19th – January 28th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays, January 19th & 27th at 7pm
Saturdays, January 20th & 28th at 2pm
Sunday, January 21st at 2pm
Saturday, January 28th at 7pm
Box Office: 970-846-5434
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Venue Theatre Company
27132 Main Street
Conifer, CO 80433
The Venue Theatre Company website


