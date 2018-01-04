Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Sleuth / Vintage Theatre and Lowry’s Spotlight Theater – (Feb. 2nd – March 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The ultimate game of cat-and-mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares not only Wyke’s love of the game but also his wife, has come to lay claim. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunit. Winner of the 1971 Tony Award for Best Play, this thrilling suspense puzzler will keep you guessing until the very end.

Sleuth
Presented by Vintage Theatre (Co-produced with Lowry’s Spotlight Theater)
by Anthony Shaffer
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Starring Mark Rubald and Brandon Palmer

February 2nd – March 11th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Monday, February 19th at 7:30pm
Thursday, March 8th at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-856-7830
Ticket Link

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Vintage Theatre website

Lowry’s Spotlight Theater website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado