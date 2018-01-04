The ultimate game of cat-and-mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares not only Wyke’s love of the game but also his wife, has come to lay claim. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunit. Winner of the 1971 Tony Award for Best Play, this thrilling suspense puzzler will keep you guessing until the very end.

Sleuth

Presented by Vintage Theatre (Co-produced with Lowry’s Spotlight Theater)

by Anthony Shaffer

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring Mark Rubald and Brandon Palmer

February 2nd – March 11th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Monday, February 19th at 7:30pm

Thursday, March 8th at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-856-7830

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

