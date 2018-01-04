Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Love & Marriage / Stories on Stage – (Feb. 11th ONLY)

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Stories on Stage presents Love & Marriage – the joys, heartaches and humor about our very oldest institution.

The Big Cat
by Louise Erdrich
Performed by Timothy McCracken
Even a wife’s epic snoring can’t break the bonds of this marriage – or not for long, anyway.

Madame Lazarus
by Maile Meloy
Performed by Randy Moore
An older man and his young husband may be drifting apart.

This is the Story of a Happy Marriage
by Anne Patchett
Performed by Mare Trevathan
By all rights, this marriage shouldn’t work at all, but it does, and brilliantly!

Performances:
Sunday, February 11th at 1:30 and 6:30pm
Box Office: 303-494-0523
Ticket Link

VENUE
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center
721 Santa Fe Drive
Denver, CO 80204
Su Teatro website

Stories on Stage website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado