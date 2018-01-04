Stories on Stage presents Love & Marriage – the joys, heartaches and humor about our very oldest institution.

The Big Cat

by Louise Erdrich

Performed by Timothy McCracken

Even a wife’s epic snoring can’t break the bonds of this marriage – or not for long, anyway.

Madame Lazarus

by Maile Meloy

Performed by Randy Moore

An older man and his young husband may be drifting apart.

This is the Story of a Happy Marriage

by Anne Patchett

Performed by Mare Trevathan

By all rights, this marriage shouldn’t work at all, but it does, and brilliantly!

Performances:

Sunday, February 11th at 1:30 and 6:30pm

Box Office: 303-494-0523

Ticket Link

VENUE

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

721 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

Su Teatro website

Stories on Stage website