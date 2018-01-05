The Theater Company of Lafayette is holding auditions for a funny, slightly risqué, audience-interactive, period piece of theater, entitled Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche. The show was the 2012 NYC Fringe Festival overall production winner.

Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche

by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood

Directed by Ian Gerber

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, March 3rd from 2 – 5pm

Monday, March 5th from 7-10pm

Possible callbacks on Tuesday, March 6th at 7pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Mary Miller Theater

300 E. Simpson Street

Lafayette, CO 80026

TO SIGN UP

For an audition appointment click here

ROLES

Need 5 experienced, quick, comic actresses who are ready to improvise and have fun with the audience –and each other. Must be able to gobble down lots of quiche and survive a nuclear bomb attack. The five members needed for this 1956 Annual Quiche Breakfast of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are:

LULIE STANWYCK – President and leader of the group, 35-45 years-old

WREN ROBIN – Chairwoman, 35-60

GINNY CADBURY – Secretary, new to group, from Manchester, England (accent required) 30-40

DALE PRIST – Society Historian, proud, strong and youngest of the group, 27-28ish

VERN SCHULTZ – Building and Grounds Chairperson, quite the confident, “take charge” sort of sister, 35-60

TO PREPARE/BRING

Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script and possibly a little improvisation. Though you don’t need to prepare anything, the director highly recommends that you arrive at least 10 minutes early for your audition time so that you can fill out your audition form and familiarize yourself with the audition sides. Be prepared to list all of your conflicts on the audition form.

REHEARSALS

Start on Monday, March 12th and will generally be held Mondays thru Thursdays. All actresses must be available the entire tech week starting on Monday, May 7th.

PERFORMANCES

Opening: Friday, May 11th and closing Saturday, June 2nd. Runs all Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm. There will be one additional performance on Monday, May 14th at 7:30pm and one Sunday matinee on May 20th at 2pm.

COMPENSATION

All performers will receive a small stipend

QUESTIONS

Contact director Ian Gerber at Lesbians2018@aol.com

Website for the Theater Company of Lafayette

VENUE for Performances

Mary Miller Theater website