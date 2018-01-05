Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


March 3rd & 5th / Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche – The Theater Company of Lafayette

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Theater Company of Lafayette is holding auditions for a funny, slightly risqué, audience-interactive, period piece of theater, entitled Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche. The show was the 2012 NYC Fringe Festival overall production winner.

Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche
by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood
Directed by Ian Gerber

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, March 3rd from 2 – 5pm
Monday, March 5th from 7-10pm
Possible callbacks on Tuesday, March 6th at 7pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Mary Miller Theater
300 E. Simpson Street
Lafayette, CO 80026

TO SIGN UP
For an audition appointment click here

ROLES
Need 5 experienced, quick, comic actresses who are ready to improvise and have fun with the audience –and each other. Must be able to gobble down lots of quiche and survive a nuclear bomb attack. The five members needed for this 1956 Annual Quiche Breakfast of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are:
LULIE STANWYCK – President and leader of the group, 35-45 years-old
WREN ROBIN – Chairwoman, 35-60
GINNY CADBURY – Secretary, new to group, from Manchester, England (accent required) 30-40
DALE PRIST – Society Historian, proud, strong and youngest of the group, 27-28ish
VERN SCHULTZ – Building and Grounds Chairperson, quite the confident, “take charge” sort of sister, 35-60

TO PREPARE/BRING
Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script and possibly a little improvisation. Though you don’t need to prepare anything, the director highly recommends that you arrive at least 10 minutes early for your audition time so that you can fill out your audition form and familiarize yourself with the audition sides. Be prepared to list all of your conflicts on the audition form.

REHEARSALS
Start on Monday, March 12th and will generally be held Mondays thru Thursdays. All actresses must be available the entire tech week starting on Monday, May 7th.

PERFORMANCES
Opening: Friday, May 11th and closing Saturday, June 2nd. Runs all Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm. There will be one additional performance on Monday, May 14th at 7:30pm and one Sunday matinee on May 20th at 2pm.

COMPENSATION
All performers will receive a small stipend

QUESTIONS
Contact director Ian Gerber at Lesbians2018@aol.com

Website for the Theater Company of Lafayette

VENUE for Performances
Mary Miller Theater website

 


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado