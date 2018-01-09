Athena Project is casting ensemble roles for its Plays In Progress Series. We are looking for ensemble members (preferably with new play development experience) to participate in three workshop productions, each approximately 25 hours of rehearsal. Each rehearsal period culminates in 2 workshop performances with actors on book (scripts in hand), but blocked. There will be basic lights, sound, props, and set added to these workshop performances during two short tech rehearsals. NON EQUITY ACTORS will be considered for these roles. This year we are also presenting two script readings–one table reading without any rehearsal and one concert style reading (with music stands) with 10 hours of rehearsal. Each reading will have one performance and EQUITY ACTORS and NON EQUITY ACTORS will be considered for these readings.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, January 14th from 1-5pm

Monday, January 15th from 6-7pm

Callbacks will be on Monday, January 15th from 7-10pm (plan to be available for the entire time)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The University of Denver

JMAC-Johnson McFarlane Hall

1903 E. Iliff Avenue

Denver, CO 80208

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Contact Athena Project Production Coordinator, Amelia Retureta at aretureta@athenaprojectarts.org

You can also visit their website for more information at www.AthenaProjectArts.org

COMPENSATION

All actors will be paid an honorarium

AVAILABLE ROLES

Seeking two 8-11 year old girls, all ethnicities

Seeking women, 20s-50s, all ethnicities

Seeking men, 30s-50s, all ethnicities

There are specific roles for at least 5 African American actors

TO PREPARE/BRING

Please bring 2 resumes and 2 headshots and a list of all possible conflicts for the time period of February 1st – March 31st, 2018.

Please prepare 2 monologues – 1 minute dramatic and 1 minute comedic.

You will be asked to perform both monologues, but it will be your choice as to the one you begin with.

PLEASE NOTE

Based on this audition, you may be invited to perform for the “Girls Create Celebration” which will take place as part of the 2018 Athena Project Arts Festival on March 3rd at 5pm and 8pm. More details TBA.

REHEARSALS

Each workshop and reading will rehearse on nights and weekends beginning in early February. Tech and dress rehearsals are on various dates and times between March 11th-28th.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES

Workshops : Fridays or Saturdays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm. March 23th, 24th, 30th, 31st.

Readings : One night each at 7pm, either Thursday, March 22nd or Thursday, March 29th.

RUN DATES

Workshops: Two Festival performances

Readings: One Festival performance

A more detailed schedule will be determined by which workshop/reading you are cast in (if availability allows, you can be eligible for casting in multiple productions).