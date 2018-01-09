Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Jan. 14th & 15th / “Plays in Progress Series” – Athena Project

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Athena Project is casting ensemble roles for its Plays In Progress Series. We are looking for ensemble members (preferably with new play development experience) to participate in three workshop productions, each approximately 25 hours of rehearsal. Each rehearsal period culminates in 2 workshop performances with actors on book (scripts in hand), but blocked. There will be basic lights, sound, props, and set added to these workshop performances during two short tech rehearsals. NON EQUITY ACTORS will be considered for these roles. This year we are also presenting two script readings–one table reading without any rehearsal and one concert style reading (with music stands) with 10 hours of rehearsal. Each reading will have one performance and EQUITY ACTORS and NON EQUITY ACTORS will be considered for these readings.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, January 14th from 1-5pm
Monday, January 15th from 6-7pm
Callbacks will be on Monday, January 15th from 7-10pm (plan to be available for the entire time)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The University of Denver
JMAC-Johnson McFarlane Hall
1903 E. Iliff Avenue
Denver, CO 80208

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Contact Athena Project Production Coordinator, Amelia Retureta at aretureta@athenaprojectarts.org
You can also visit their website for more information at www.AthenaProjectArts.org

COMPENSATION
All actors will be paid an honorarium

AVAILABLE ROLES
Seeking two 8-11 year old girls, all ethnicities
Seeking women, 20s-50s, all ethnicities
Seeking men, 30s-50s, all ethnicities
There are specific roles for at least 5 African American actors

TO PREPARE/BRING
Please bring 2 resumes and 2 headshots and a list of all possible conflicts for the time period of February 1st – March 31st, 2018.
Please prepare 2 monologues – 1 minute dramatic and 1 minute comedic.
You will be asked to perform both monologues, but it will be your choice as to the one you begin with.

PLEASE NOTE
Based on this audition, you may be invited to perform for the “Girls Create Celebration” which will take place as part of the 2018 Athena Project Arts Festival on March 3rd at 5pm and 8pm. More details TBA.

REHEARSALS
Each workshop and reading will rehearse on nights and weekends beginning in early February. Tech and dress rehearsals are on various dates and times between March 11th-28th.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES
Workshops : Fridays or Saturdays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm. March 23th, 24th, 30th, 31st.
Readings : One night each at 7pm, either Thursday, March 22nd or Thursday, March 29th.
RUN DATES
Workshops: Two Festival performances
Readings: One Festival performance
A more detailed schedule will be determined by which workshop/reading you are cast in (if availability allows, you can be eligible for casting in multiple productions).


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado