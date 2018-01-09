Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, Reefer Madness: The Musical is a raucous musical comedy that takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence. You won’t be able to resist the spoofy fun of Reefer Madness. The addictive and clever musical numbers range from big Broadway-style showstoppers to swing tunes like “Down at the Ol’ Five and Dime” and the Vegas-style “Listen to Jesus, Jimmy,” featuring J.C. Himself leading a chorus of showgirl angels.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, January 28th, 2018 from noon – 2pm

Callbacks will be Wednesday, January 31st from 6-10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

ROLES

Seeking: 5M, 3F plus ensemble

Jimmy Harper (M 20s) – A wholesome, innocent, high school teenager who runs into trouble after he is lured into the dangerous world of reefer.

The Lecturer (M, any age) – a severe authority figure who warns the audience of the perils of Reefer Madness. (Doubles as Goat-Man, Mr. Poppy, Irish Priest, Old Man, Radio Announcer, Ticket-Taker, Policeman, FDR)

Mary Lane (F 20s) – Jimmy’s sweetheart, a naïve, virginal teenage girl.

Jack Stone (M 30s to 50s) – The handsome and ruthless proprietor of the Reefer Den, a 30’s gangster movie-type. (George Washington.)

Jesus (M 20s – 40s) – The one and only, coming down from Heaven to warn Jimmy of his dangerous ways.

Mae (F 30s to 50s) – An attractive, yet slightly haggard dame in her mid-30s, the hostess of the Reefer Den.

Ralph Wiley (M 20s to 30s) – a denizen of the Reefer Den, formally a fraternity man, his college days ended long ago due to his reefer habit. (Doubles as Sally’s Baby, Switch-Puller, Uncle Sam.)

Sally (F 20s to 30s) – Sally is a sex kitten reefer addict, a little Ann Margaret, a little Judy Holiday.

COMPENSATION

This is a non-equity production.

A small stipend is paid at the end of the run.

Please note – you must be over 18 to audition for this production.

PREPARE/BRING TO AUDITION

16 to 32 bars of a song in similar style to the show.

No CDs or A Capella auditions, an accompanist will be provided.

Please bring your headshot and resume along with all your conflicts through April 28, 2018.

PERFORMANCES

April 6th – April 28th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, plus one Thursday, TBA for Industry Night

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES is the Bug Theatre

FOR AUDITION SIGNUP AND MORE INFORMATION

Contact Deb Flomberg at deb@equinoxtheatredenver.com

720-434-5245