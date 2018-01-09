Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 31st deadline / Play Scripts & Screenplay Award Submissions – Colorado Authors’ League

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Authors’ League announces 2 new award categories for Play Scripts and Screenplays for the 2018 writing awards.

The awards have been added in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the original release of playwright, Mary Chase’s HARVEY, which enjoyed success on stage and screen, and won the 1944 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Accepting entries through January 31st, 2018.

For information and entry rules visit www.coloradoauthors.org

 

 


