Intimate Apparel / Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center – (Feb. 8th – Feb. 25th)

Winner of a Pulitzer Prize, the 2004 New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Lynn Nottage’s beautifully written and intensely personal story weaves a delicate tapestry of the joys and sorrows of an African American seamstress in 1905 New York City. Esther sews elegant intimates for socialites and prostitutes alike as a vibrant cast of characters plays part in her determined search for love and respect in a world that seems to overlook her. “…thoughtful, affecting…The play offers poignant commentary on an era when the cut and color of one’s dress – and of course, skin – determined whom one could and could not marry, sleep with, even talk to in public.” – Variety
Recommended for ages 14+.

Intimate Apparel
By Lynn Nottage

February 8th – February 25th, 2018
Performances:
Wednesday at 7pm
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 719-634-5583
Ticket Link

Venue
SaGaJi Theatre
at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Venue phone: 719-634-5581
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center website


