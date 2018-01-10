Winner of a Pulitzer Prize, the 2004 New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Lynn Nottage’s beautifully written and intensely personal story weaves a delicate tapestry of the joys and sorrows of an African American seamstress in 1905 New York City. Esther sews elegant intimates for socialites and prostitutes alike as a vibrant cast of characters plays part in her determined search for love and respect in a world that seems to overlook her. “…thoughtful, affecting…The play offers poignant commentary on an era when the cut and color of one’s dress – and of course, skin – determined whom one could and could not marry, sleep with, even talk to in public.” – Variety

Recommended for ages 14+.

Intimate Apparel

By Lynn Nottage

February 8th – February 25th, 2018

Performances:

Wednesday at 7pm

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday Matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 719-634-5583

Ticket Link

Venue

SaGaJi Theatre

at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Venue phone: 719-634-5581

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center website